Historic Gorringe’s huts in Lewes could be demolished for 18 new homes with car parking

A property developer has applied to knock down the historic Gorringe’s huts in Lewes to make way for new housing.

You Are Home applied to South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) on January 24 for the demolition of existing industrial buildings (the former auction rooms) at Garden Street.

The company hopes to use the site for 18 residential units with associated amenity, car and cycle parking provision.

People can view the application at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications using reference SDNP/25/00292/FUL.

A computer generated image of the proposed view from Garden Street. Photo: Landivar architects via South Downs National Park planning portal

A planning statement prepared by Savills (UK) and Runway East called You Are Home ‘a forward thinking, design led property developer, building all new homes from 2024 to Net Zero standard’.

It said this full planning application follows the withdrawal of an earlier outline application (23/03275/FUL), which was submitted in August 2023. The previous application was called in by SDNPA for determination. The statement said: “Planning application 23/03275/FUL was withdrawn to allow time to competently respond to statutory consultee comments, which have been addressed through this new planning application.”

The planning statement said the latest application ‘seeks to bring forward an identified development site through the delivery of a revised high quality residential scheme’. It also aims to use the brownfield land more efficiently and provide new market homes to meet the latest housing needs of the SDNP.

It said the site currently contains two vacant storage and distribution warehouses with associated hardstanding, adding that the proposed residential building will be to the north of the site. Vehicle access would be from the south western corner where there will be access to parking.

The Gorringes action rooms in 2018. Photo by Peter Cripps

It continued: “Internally, the entrance to the proposed residential building will be accessed via a ramp from the southern elevation of the site via the internal parking court area. From the lower ground floor, pedestrian access to the residential units will be provided to the upper floors via a lift and internal stair core.”

The design and access statement by Landivar Architects clarified that there would be four residential units on the lower ground floor, six on the ground floor, five on the first floor and three on the top floor.

The planning statement said the proposed lower ground level would offer covered cycle storage while some residential units in the plan would have external balconies and private garden amenity. Inset balconies would offer views towards the Downs and Southover Grange Gardens.

The statement said: “The proposals will focus on enhancing landscaping features across the site. This will be achieved by removing one single tree located in the north corner of the site in order to allow the residential block to be positioned comfortably within the site. However an additional five trees are being proposed as compensation for this loss.”

The planning statement’s conclusion said: “The Proposed Development would deliver 18 new homes in a highly sustainable location.”

It said the proposals are ‘landscape led’ to provide an enhanced landscaping strategy and attractive environment within the internal and external space. It said: “The proposals will deliver a Biodiversity Net Gain of 70 per cent.”

It added: “Overall, it is clear that any adverse impacts would be significantly and demonstrably outweighed by the clear and substantial benefits that would arise from the proposed development when assessed against the policies of the Framework taken as a whole.”