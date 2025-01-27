Historic racecourse in East Sussex up for sale for £2,450,000

The former racecourse, which can be found off the A275 Nevill Road, is being marketed by Graves Son and Pilcher.

The Brighton based estate agent said the Old Racecourse closed in 1964, calling it ‘a totally unique historic site’ and an important part of Lewes history that dates back to 1730.

The estate agent added that royalty, celebrities and racing legends were all ‘regulars’ at the racecourse during its heyday. People can view the listing at www.rightmove.co.uk.

Graves Son and Pilcher’s brochure of the site, which is available as a PDF from www.gsp.uk.com, said: “Whilst the land can be purchased as individual parcels, this is an exciting opportunity (the first since closure) to acquire the complete length of this iconic racecourse along with one of the largest original buildings on site. There is potential to increase the annual income and develop areas further (subject to planning).

“Formed from the historic ‘bookies halls’, which were converted into stables after the racecourse closed, The Totalisator Building now has consent for a mixture of F1(e) exhibition space, E(b) cafe use and a Sui Generis ‘bunkhouse’. Several exhibitions have been carried out within the building, which has also operated as a café / bar providing refreshments to local walkers, runners, cyclists, riders and families. Stable doors have been retained catering for an equestrian use to be resumed if desired. The commercial parts cover the footprint of five cottages and are bookended by two existing cottages at the southern end and another at the northern end.”

Graves Son and Pilcher said other buildings at the site are available for sale ‘by separate negotiation’. These include a four to five bedroom house with a three-bedroom annex and 12 stables. There are also six parcels of land for sale and more information about these is available on request.

Parts of the Old Racecourse are available to let on a new lease as well, including the Exhibition and Café space. Call 01273 321123 or visit www.gsp.uk.com to find out more.

1 . Lewes Racecourse Lewes Racecourse is now on the market Photo: Graves Son and Pilcher

2 . Lewes Racecourse The view from Lewes Racecourse Photo: Graves Son and Pilcher

3 . Lewes Racecourse The Totalisator Building Photo: Graves Son and Pilcher

4 . Lewes Racecourse The site is high up in the South Downs National Park Photo: Graves Son and Pilcher