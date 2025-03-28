Historic Sussex pub that was once a post office goes on market after 55 years in same family

An historic pub in Clayton, which was once a post office, is up for sale.

The Jack & Jill Inn, which is inside the South Downs National Park, is being sold through leisure property specialists Fleurets.

The leasehold interest on the property is now on the market for £105,000.

Nick Earee, divisional director of Fleurets, said: “Opportunities like this don’t come around often. The Jack & Jill Inn is a special property with a fantastic location, and strong trading potential. Given its unique setting and loyal customer base, we anticipate significant interest.”

Fleurets said the pub is set in an affluent area and was originally a Victorian post office. They said it features extensive south and west facing gardens with views to the South Downs and the Jack and Jill windmills. The site also offers a separate garden room, guest and staff accommodation and an opportunity to develop the well-established traditional pub further.

Fleurets said The Jack & Jill Inn was run by the Harman family for 55 years and four generations of family members have been behind the bar. The family are now seeking retirement and the opportunity to travel.

Owner Paul Harman, said: “This pub has been at the heart of our family for more than half a century, and it has been a privilege to welcome countless customers through our doors, but we’re excited for the next chapter and hope to see The Jack & Jill thrive with a new owner.”

Viewings are strictly by appointment through Fleurets. People can find out more or arrange a viewing by contacting Nick on 07836 541790 or [email protected].

Inside The Jack and Jill Inn Photo: Fleurets

Inside The Jack and Jill Inn Photo: Fleurets

The gardens have stunning views Photo: Fleurets

The pub has extensive south and west facing gardens Photo: Fleurets

