Hive HR Solutions celebrates business success at Roffey Park

Celebrating with clients and business partners from across Sussex, Horsham based Hive HR Solutions welcomed local companies to share in their success and relocation to larger offices at the Roffey Park Institute.

Hive HR Solutions provide bespoke human resources management solutions, which are individually tailored to clients' needs, budgets and industry. Originally set up by owner and founder Gemma Baxter in her spare room, the company has been instrumental in the development and growth of many Sussex businesses. And, in recognition of Hive HR Solutions’ achievements, along with their clients and business partner’s successes, the focus of the event was ‘Thank You.’

Attending the event, Lucy McMann from SENse Learning explained the ongoing role Hive HR Solutions delivers for their business. “We started working with Gemma in 2020. From our modest beginning of just two people, the Hive team has enabled us to successfully grow; taking our staffing numbers to eighteen employees coupled with an additional 180 contractors. Gemma and her team created our employee contract templates and manage all our larger business staffing needs, including the higher level support for our Directors and consultancy services for our small in house HR team.”

To accommodate their growing business needs, Hive HR has relocated into the Mike Plumridge Suite in Roffey Park, furnishing it to include a central office hub for all staff, a break-out room and an additional meeting room for clients.

The Hive HR Solutions team celebrate in their new Roffey Park offices

Clearly proud of her staff’s passion and achievements, Gemma spoke to explain why the event was so important to her. “Through working with our clients and helping them to succeeded in their business, they in return have helped Hive HR Solutions to grow and become the success we are today. I am delighted to celebrate ‘us’ achieving our goal, with those who have supported, recommended and laughed with us over our six plus years in business. This is a huge milestone for Hive HR Solutions and the first step towards our next business goals too. As a team we are delighted to be such an integral part of so many business successes across Horsham and Sussex.”

Celebrating with Gemma, Steve Burrows, Chief Executive officer from Qualitas Consortium UK concurred saying; "Hive's commitment to building a genuine business partnership with us and their exceptional client management have made all the difference. They truly understand our needs; it feels like the whole team is personally invested in our success."