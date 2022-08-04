Holiday home delivery at Pevensey Bay Holiday Park causes delays for motorists

Two holiday homes were delivered to a holiday park in Pevensey Bay this week and caused delays for traffic due to being too big.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 3:30 pm

Pevensey Holiday Park, in Eastbourne Road, has a new development called The Bay and is owned by Park Holidays UK.

On Tuesday afternoon (August 2) two new holiday homes were delivered on lorries.

Eye witnesses said the homes were too big to fit through the entrance of The Bay which caused ‘massive hold ups’ for motorists on Martello Road and Pevensey Bay Road.

Holiday home delivery at Pevensey Bay Holiday Park causes delays for motorists (photo from Jon Rigby)

A spokesperson for Park Holidays UK said: “We offer our apologies to any motorists who suffered a temporary inconvenience when two holiday homes were being delivered to the park last Tuesday. There was a brief accessibility issue due to a misunderstanding by the transportation company, but this has now been resolved and we do not anticipate any repeat of the problem in the future.”

More about Pevensey Holiday Park here

More news from Eastbourne

Holiday home delivery at Pevensey Bay Holiday Park causes delays for motorists (photo from Jon Rigby)
Holiday home delivery at Pevensey Bay Holiday Park causes delays for motorists (photo from Jon Rigby)