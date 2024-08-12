Holiday hunger: Morrisons Littlehampton donates food packages to Arun Kids
Over the coming weeks, the store's community champion, Alison Whitburn, will work closely with Arun Kids and Littlehampton Foodbank to help provide the food they need the most to support families and children and to prevent holiday hunger this summer.
Morrisons stores across the country will support school holiday activity programmes arranged by local schools, community groups and HAF (the Holiday Activities and Food Programme), by donating £100,000 of food across the UK this summer.
To help those in need, Morrisons already gives surplus food to local causes such as food banks and community groups through its unsold food programme.
In addition, its in-store foodbank Pick Up Pack scheme also allows customers to purchase a bag filled with a mix of products, which are distributed to local foodbanks and community organisations by the in-store community champions.
Alison said: "In July, we held a food drive when members of foodbank came, including Littlehampton deputy mayor Alan Butcher to help. Customers, as usual, were amazing with what they donated – 306kg of food!"