Holmhurst Gardens in Hastings wins Highly Commended for Best New Development in the South at the First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards 2025

Southern Housing New Homes is celebrating success after Holmhurst Gardens in Hastings won Highly Commended for Best New Development in the South at the First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards 2025 on Friday 12 September.

Now in their 16th year, the First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards are a leading industry benchmark, celebrating the efforts of developers, housing associations and industry partners who go above and beyond to help aspiring buyers onto the property ladder. The awards recognise the very best in affordability, design, community focus and accessibility for first-time buyers.

Set in the peaceful village of Baldslow, Hastings, Holmhurst Gardens offers a collection of spacious two-, three- and four-bedroom houses through Shared Ownership. Just 2.5 miles from Hastings town centre and seafront, the development offers the perfect blend of countryside living and coastal charm. Priority has been given to buyers with a local connection to Hastings, ensuring that new homes are supporting the community they are built for.

Renowned for its history, once part of Holmhurst St. Mary, the site features a Grade II-listed Queen Anne statue from 1713, salvaged from St Paul’s Cathedral. These historic features, combined with landscaped green spaces, make Holmhurst Gardens a truly unique addition to the Shared Ownership market.

Holmhurst Gardens

Jane Williams, Head of Sales at Southern Housing comments “We’re extremely proud to have our homes at Holmhurst Gardens recognised at the First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards, winning Highly Commended accolade for Best New Development in the South. Holmhurst Gardens is a special development for us at Southern Housing, because it combines the creation of much-needed affordable homes with the sensitive regeneration of a site that holds real historical significance for Hastings.

We have prioritised local people throughout sales, and it has been fantastic to see so many first-time buyers from Hastings and the surrounding area able to put down roots here. Receiving this award is recognition not just of the quality and affordability of the homes, but also of the way Holmhurst Gardens has been designed to respect its past while meeting the needs of today’s new homeowners.”

Designed by Clague Architects, the development offers 12 different house types, catering to everyone from young professionals to growing families. Homes blend traditional and contemporary styles, with mixed-brick exteriors, Georgian windows and spacious, open-plan interiors. Every property benefits from a private garden, two parking spaces and a high-quality Paula Rosa kitchen fitted with energy-efficient appliances. Sustainability is central to the scheme; all homes are gas-free, equipped with air source heat pumps, dual-channel Hive heating systems and EV charging points.

Holmhurst Gardens is a landscape-led scheme, with tree-lined roads, retained woodland, a pocket park and dedicated open space for residents. Residents can explore nearby walking trails including the 1066 Country Walk and Speckled Wood. Local amenities, schools like ARK Little Ridge Primary just a 20-minute walk, supermarkets and the Conquest Hospital are all within two miles. Hastings and Ore stations offer direct links to Ashford, Brighton and London.

Holmhurst Gardens

By combining affordability, history, sustainability and thoughtful design, Holmhurst Gardens stood out in a highly competitive category at the First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards 2025. This accolade recognises Southern Housing New Homes’ commitment to creating opportunities for first-time buyers and delivering high-quality, affordable homes that enrich local communities.

For more informatio, visit: https://shnewhomes.co.uk/properties/holmhurst-gardens