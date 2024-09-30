Home from Home Nursery rebrands to Home by the Sea Day Nursery and Pre-school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The well-regarded Home from Home Nursery, known for its outstanding childcare, is excited to announce its rebranding to The Home by the Sea Day Nursery and Pre-School. This change marks a new chapter in the nursery’s journey, reflecting its deep commitment to nurturing children in a warm, inviting environment that mirrors the comfort of a home, with the added inspiration of its coastal surroundings.

The rebranding comes after iStep Learning acquired the nursery in July 2024. iStep Learning, a rapidly growing nursery group in the South of England, has significantly invested in enhancing the nursery’s facilities and resources. These improvements underline iStep Learning's dedication to providing top-quality early years education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the new branding, The Home by the Sea Day Nursery and Pre-School will continue to uphold the high standards that earned it an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted. Tamzin Page, who manages the nursery, has been instrumental in maintaining its reputation for excellence.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dianne Lumsden-Earle, Chief Operations and Childcare Officer at iStep Learning expressed her enthusiasm about the rebranding: “We are thrilled to reintroduce this nursery as The Home by the Sea. This new identity reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a nurturing, inspiring environment for children. With our investments in new resources, we are excited about the bright future ahead.”

For more information, please get in touch with Hannah Harber, Family Liaison Advisor, at 01273 245377.