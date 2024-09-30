Home from Home Nursery rebrands to Home by the Sea Day Nursery and Pre-school
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The rebranding comes after iStep Learning acquired the nursery in July 2024. iStep Learning, a rapidly growing nursery group in the South of England, has significantly invested in enhancing the nursery’s facilities and resources. These improvements underline iStep Learning's dedication to providing top-quality early years education.
Under the new branding, The Home by the Sea Day Nursery and Pre-School will continue to uphold the high standards that earned it an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted. Tamzin Page, who manages the nursery, has been instrumental in maintaining its reputation for excellence.
Dianne Lumsden-Earle, Chief Operations and Childcare Officer at iStep Learning expressed her enthusiasm about the rebranding: “We are thrilled to reintroduce this nursery as The Home by the Sea. This new identity reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a nurturing, inspiring environment for children. With our investments in new resources, we are excited about the bright future ahead.”
For more information, please get in touch with Hannah Harber, Family Liaison Advisor, at 01273 245377.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.