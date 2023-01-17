Homebuyers in Crawley can save up to £24,000 in mortgage payments with home construction company

Bellway South London is offering house-hunters in Crawley up to £24,000 towards their mortgage payments to help reduce their cost of living.

The developer is offering to pay £1,000 a month towards mortgage payments for up to two years for buyers of designated plots at its Riverbrook Place development, off Steers Lane in the town.

Bellway has launched the deal, which will run to the end of March, to help customers as the cost of living puts pressure on domestic budgets.

The housebuilder is also reminding people that buying an energy-efficient new-build house from Bellway would also save an average of £2,600 a year on their fuel bills, when compared to an older property of a similar size.*

Sales Director at Bellway South London, Daniel Williamson said: “We have launched this mortgage contribution initiative to lend a helping hand to homebuyers as a response to the cost-of-living pressures on people’s budgets.

“Bellway is building a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes at Riverbrook Place and we are offering to pay £1,000 a month towards buyers’ mortgage payments for up to two years on selected plots. This huge saving could go towards helping people balance their budgets, save for a holiday or enjoy nights out with friends.

“People who buy a new-build Bellway house can also save a further £220 a month on their energy bills, compared to an older property of the same size. Modern construction techniques and new technologies allow us to build homes which are more energy efficient and less expensive to run, thanks to improved insulation and appliances which use less gas, electricity and water”

“In addition to these savings, purchasers know they are buying a home from a company which has retained its five-star status with the Home Builders Federation for the sixth year in row.”

“By combining our mortgage contribution offer and the energy savings which come with a new-build home, buyers of selected plots could save a total of up to £29,200 over two years. We would advise potential purchasers wanting to take advantage of these benefits to get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

For more about Bellway’s mortgage contribution offer, visit: https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes

