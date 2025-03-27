Horam firm HeightOn relaunches to redefine branding and digital strategy for UK businesses

With an ethos of being Big On Better, HeightOn is reinventing how businesses build, scale and optimise their brand presence.

The Sussex-based agency, founded by branding expert Chris Heighton and digital strategist Domonique Heighton, serves clients across many industries and markets, delivering high-impact digital solutions.

“This relaunch marks a new chapter. We’re bringing a sharper, results-driven focus to our clients – ensuring that their branding and digital marketing aren’t just creative, but commercially effective,” said Chris Heighton, Creative Director.

HeightOn’s expanded offering includes:

Brand Identity & Positioning – Helping businesses stand out in competitive markets.

– Helping businesses stand out in competitive markets. Performance-Driven Digital Marketing – SEO, PPC, and data-led strategies that increase conversions.

– SEO, PPC, and data-led strategies that increase conversions. Web UX & Development – High-performing, scalable websites optimised for growth.

– High-performing, scalable websites optimised for growth. Sustainable Brand Strategies – Maximising business impact with eco-conscious digital solutions.

With a growing client base in the UK and internationally, HeightOn’s relaunch cements its position as a market leader in brand innovation and digital transformation.

“Brands can’t afford to stand still. Our relaunch is about providing businesses with the right tools to grow – not just today, but for the future,” added Domonique Heighton, Digital Strategist.

For more information about HeightOn’s relaunch and how it is transforming branding and digital marketing, visit www.heighton.agency

1 . Contributed Chris HeightOn | Brand & Digital Consultant Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Chris & Domonique HeightOn Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Domonique HeightOn | Google Ads Cert Expert & Social Strategist Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Big On Better Photo: Submitted