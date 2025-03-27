Horam firm HeightOn relaunches to redefine branding and digital strategy for UK businesses

By Chris Heighton
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 16:52 BST
HeightOn, already one of Sussex’s leading design and digital agencies, has relaunched with a bigger, bolder vision: bringing integrated branding, digital marketing and business strategy together to drive measurable results for businesses across the UK.

With an ethos of being Big On Better, HeightOn is reinventing how businesses build, scale and optimise their brand presence.

The Sussex-based agency, founded by branding expert Chris Heighton and digital strategist Domonique Heighton, serves clients across many industries and markets, delivering high-impact digital solutions.

“This relaunch marks a new chapter. We’re bringing a sharper, results-driven focus to our clients – ensuring that their branding and digital marketing aren’t just creative, but commercially effective,” said Chris Heighton, Creative Director.

HeightOn’s expanded offering includes:

  • Brand Identity & Positioning – Helping businesses stand out in competitive markets.
  • Performance-Driven Digital Marketing – SEO, PPC, and data-led strategies that increase conversions.
  • Web UX & Development – High-performing, scalable websites optimised for growth.
  • Sustainable Brand Strategies – Maximising business impact with eco-conscious digital solutions.

With a growing client base in the UK and internationally, HeightOn’s relaunch cements its position as a market leader in brand innovation and digital transformation.

“Brands can’t afford to stand still. Our relaunch is about providing businesses with the right tools to grow – not just today, but for the future,” added Domonique Heighton, Digital Strategist.

For more information about HeightOn’s relaunch and how it is transforming branding and digital marketing, visit www.heighton.agency

Chris HeightOn | Brand & Digital Consultant

1. Contributed

Chris HeightOn | Brand & Digital Consultant Photo: Submitted

Chris & Domonique HeightOn

2. Contributed

Chris & Domonique HeightOn Photo: Submitted

Domonique HeightOn | Google Ads Cert Expert & Social Strategist

3. Contributed

Domonique HeightOn | Google Ads Cert Expert & Social Strategist Photo: Submitted

Big On Better

4. Contributed

Big On Better Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice