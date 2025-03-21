Horam village mixed-use property sold

A mixed-use property comprising a commercial unit, flat and maisonette in a village setting near Heathfield has been sold by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers as an investment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

End-terrace 2 Bank Buildings in High Street, Horam was among 145 lots listed in the latest auction held by the firm, one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK.

Offered jointly with Wyatt Hughes with a freehold guide price of £350,000-plus as an investment, the property was sold prior to the auction taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The commercial unit is let to a convenience store on a 10-year commercial lease from 2020 at a current rental of £12,000 per annum. Both residential units are vacant.

AUCTION: Ades Farm Cottages, Lower Dicker

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “There was considerable pre-sale interest in this property which generates a good income, so it was not a surprise to see it acquired early for continued investment.”

The property is located in the heart of Horam within easy reach of further shops and amenities.

A two-bedroom house in need of refurbishment in a village setting near Hailsham went under the gavel at £180,000 freehold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

End-terrace 3 Ades Farm Cottages in Lower Dicker is on a plot extending to 0.15 hectares (0.36 acres) and conveniently located near the A22,

SOLD: 2 Bank Buildings in High Street, Horam

The property was considered to provide an ideal opportunity for refurbishment and extension, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the third of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 29 April and concludes on Thursday 1 May. Closing date for entries is Monday 7 April with the catalogue available from Friday 11 April.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.