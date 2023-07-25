Horley's Alternative Airlines officially named a 2023 UK’s Best Workplace™ for Women!

Fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace culture, where every voice is heard and respected, is just one of the reasons why employees at Alternative Airlines believe that the company is a great place to work.

20th July 2023: The 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list was today published by Great Place to Work® UK, recognising Alternative Airlines among its ranked organisations.

Alternative Airlines, the UK-based global flight booking site, is proud to have ranked 44th on the list of top workplaces for Women. With women accounting for 63%* of the company’s workforce, including 55% of those in a Managerial role, Alternative Airlines has a number of policies in place to ensure women feel supported, valued and have equal opportunities to progress.

Emma Sheldon, Financial Controller at Alternative Airlines, commented: “At Alternative Airlines, we pride ourselves on being a great place to work for women. We recognise that fostering an inclusive and supportive environment is essential for the success and well-being of all our employees and are proud to be named as a 2023 UK’s Best Workplace™ for Women.”

Alternative Airlines achieved this accolade following results from an independent internal survey carried out by Great Place to Work® in 2022. The survey results highlighted the prioritisation of gender equality and equal opportunities within Alternative Airlines, as well as the personal and professional development that women feel is valued at Alternative Airlines.

Some of the feedback from the independent internal survey included: “As a woman working at Alternative Airlines, I feel empowered and encouraged to grow both personally and professionally. The company recognises and celebrates the valuable contributions that women bring to the table.”

Alternative Airlines recognises the diverse needs and responsibilities that women often balance in their personal and professional lives. To support women’s work-life balance, the company offers flexible work arrangements such as remote work options, flexible hours, and part-time opportunities. This flexibility helps female employees to manage their commitments effectively, fostering a healthy integration of work and personal life.

Emma, who is leading on Alternative Airlines’ internal initiatives to further ensure gender equality within the company, added: “We recognise there has been a societal shift in traditional parenting roles and so we are delighted to be enhancing our parental leave policies with our new “Baby Leave” policy. Baby Leave is available to all employees of Alternative Airlines, regardless of gender or family circumstances and provides the same enhanced parental leave offering for all new parents.”

The company's new Baby Leave policy will provide eligible employees, mother, father or partner, with up to 13 weeks fully paid leave to care for their new baby on their birth or adoption.

“With the introduction of this new benefit, combined with our existing flexibilities on where and when you work, we hope that it will not only improve the mental health and wellbeing of all new parents during this significant life event, but encourage women further in their careers with both parents having the same rights and support to balance childcare with their work.”

“The importance of actively promoting gender equity in everything we do is ingrained in our business, and we are constantly reflecting on what we can do better. We’ll continue to look at new initiates to develop further, and the results from the Great Place to Work® survey help with this”.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work ® UK, commented: “We’re delighted to announce our 2023 collection of the Best WorkplacesTM for Women for the sixth consecutive year. This list celebrates the workplaces that are not just providing a great work environment for all, but are ensuring they’re creating a positive and supportive environment for women too. Each of the companies on our list have been commended by their own female employees who have anonymously told us their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities. Ensuring people aren’t discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work® is all about. It is fantastic to once again celebrate so many Best Workplaces™ for Women this year, across all sectors and organisational sizes”.

About Alternative Airlines