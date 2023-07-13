Horsham based mortgage broker wins national award for third year in a row

Impact Specialist Finance, based in Horsham, has been awarded Best Specialist Mortgage Broker for the third year in a row at the 2023 What Mortgage Awards.

The What Mortgage Awards recognises and rewards the very best businesses in the UK’s mortgage and associated personal finance markets. The awards were announced in a live, interactive Twitter event on Wednesday 28 June. The What Mortgage Awards are voted for by the public, meaning they are a true reflection of the experience customers have had with providers during the mortgage process – from the big banks and building societies to the smaller specialist lenders and mortgage brokers.

Impact Specialist Finance, now in their 32nd year has progressed to become one of the premier mortgage brokers, packagers and distributors in the market. Based in Horsham, West Sussex, Impact Specialist Finance are experts in specialist mortgage lending, which means they can help almost anyone no matter what their needs, from borrowers with poor credit who have struggled on the high street, to portfolio landlords looking to expand and maximise their property business.

Dale Jannels, Managing Director at Impact Specialist Finance, commented:“To be recognised for the third year in a row in such a prestigious award ceremony represents an incredible achievement. It’s a testament to the hard work that every single impact team member has put in over the last three years! I appreciate all of their efforts and thank everyone who voted for us!

“Considering that in the last 36 months, we have endured and come through a worldwide pandemic, soaring energy prices, a war in Western Europe plus increasing interest rates, it’s more important than ever for potential buyers and homeowners to have access to good, professional advice, and we will continue working hard to ensure all our clients have access to the right solutions which match their homeownership aspirations.”