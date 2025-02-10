Horsham business TC Branding wins award for second year in a row

For the second year running, TC Branding based in Horsham, have won the BPMA distributor of the year in class award. This incredible achievement has come as such a surprise to us all. We are really grateful to all the people who have once again voted for us.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BPMA (British Promotional Merchandise Association) is the professional body serving the £1.5 billion promotional products industry in the UK and Northern Ireland.

Having been trading for 38 years, this is the second time that TC Branding have been presented with this national award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales Director, Mick Humphries, who was on hand to accept the award on behalf of the TC Group commented “ I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of the TC Branding members of staff and all the local customers, without their incredible support, we would not be in this position to win any awards.

"A big thank you to everyone who supports us”