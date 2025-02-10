Horsham business TC Branding wins award for second year in a row

For the second year running, TC Branding based in Horsham, have won the BPMA distributor of the year in class award. This incredible achievement has come as such a surprise to us all. We are really grateful to all the people who have once again voted for us.

The BPMA (British Promotional Merchandise Association) is the professional body serving the £1.5 billion promotional products industry in the UK and Northern Ireland.

Having been trading for 38 years, this is the second time that TC Branding have been presented with this national award.

Sales Director, Mick Humphries, who was on hand to accept the award on behalf of the TC Group commented “ I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of the TC Branding members of staff and all the local customers, without their incredible support, we would not be in this position to win any awards.

"A big thank you to everyone who supports us”

