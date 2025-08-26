Horsham company marks 15th year with 14% growth and major investment

Horsham-based Forza Doors, the UK’s largest manufacturer of bespoke timber fire doors and joinery, has celebrated its 15th year in business with a 14% uplift in annual revenue and significant investment in future growth.

The West Sussex-based company has committed more than £3 million over the past two years to expanding and upgrading its manufacturing facility, increasing its production capacity by 60% to meet the rising demand across the commercial interiors sector. The investment forms part of a ten-year development plan focused on sustainable growth, market diversification, and operational excellence.

Alongside this expansion, Forza Doors has implemented a comprehensive brand refresh to strengthen its position with architects, contractors, and developers. The updated identity is designed to communicate Forza Doors’ blend of design flexibility, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing reliability - qualities that underpin its reputation in the market.

The company has also grown its workforce by 18% over the past two years, adding skills across production, R&D, and customer service. This follows the introduction of Managing Director Will Hunnam in 2023, who acquired the business and set out an ambitious strategy to enhance operational excellence and capitalise on market opportunities.

The Forza Doors factory

Forza Doors’ growth strategy is underpinned by a commitment to technical excellence and sustainability leadership. The business was the first UK timber door manufacturer to publish independently verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and is working towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Its products undergo rigorous testing to meet and exceed fire, acoustic, and structural standards, ensuring full compliance and long-term performance.

Commenting on the milestone, Will Hunnam, managing director at Forza Doors, said: “Reaching our 15th year with strong double-digit growth is a testament to the dedication and skill of our teams. By combining major investment in our manufacturing capability with a renewed brand strategy, we are positioning Forza Doors for the next decade of sustainable, profitable growth.

“We remain focused on delivering the quality, service, and compliance our customers trust, while expanding into new markets and strengthening our leadership position in the UK.”

Looking ahead, Forza Doors will target further growth in the commercial fit-out, hospitality, and healthcare sectors, alongside exploring product development opportunities. With a strong order pipeline and increased production capacity, the business is well placed to meet evolving market demands in the years ahead.