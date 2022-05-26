Horsham District Council organises free business training sessions for local entrepreneurs

Steyning Centre was the venue for the latest workshop in May which focussed on ‘Photography for Social Media’.

Eleven local businesses joined the session, which began with a presentation by professional photographer, Alex Hare, highlighting the importance of strong images to convey the strengths of each business.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees then put their theoretical learning into practice around the high street businesses of Steyning.

Amy Blick - exhilHRate

Horsham District Council Leader and Cabinet Member for the Local Economy, Councillor Jonathan Chowen, said: “I am really pleased that our training programme has been so well received by such a broad variety of high street businesses from across the whole District.

“Our District is blessed with diverse and thriving independent businesses and this training will go far to boost their skills and ultimately their sales and services.

“Despite the pandemic we have seen a network of dynamic entrepreneurs do really well which is vital to our area's economic success.

“Do sign up for these free workshops and see how they can help your business.”

Carolyn Burchell - Composure Accounting

Coming up for June are two new workshops focussing on HR and Tax and Accounting, both sessions are bookable in advance.

Talent Masterclass with Amy Blick Assoc CIPD from exhilHRate

Introduction to HR, finding and taking on employees, being an employer that stands out from the crowd and maximising your talent pipeline with Amy Blick from Exhilhrate.

Monday, 20 June 2022, 9.15am to 10.45am

Venue: Tottington Manor, Edburton Rd, Henfield BN5 9LJ

To book your place, email Amy at [email protected]

Tax and Accounting for Small Businesses with Carolyn Burchell

Including: Basics of Accounts & Tax; Understanding the basic financial statements; Systems & Software with Carolyn Burchell from Composure Accounting.

Monday 20 June 2022, 11.15am to 12.30pm

Venue: Tottington Manor, Edburton Rd, Henfield BN5 9LJ

To book your place, email Carolyn at [email protected]

For more information visit horsham.gov.uk/business/business-training/retail-training-programme.