Horsham entertainer wins double at national awards

Local children's entertainer Steve Goodwin and his 'Brick Bus' have put Horsham on the map by scooping up two awards at the prestigious What’s On 4 Kids National Children’s Activities Awards 2024. Steve, who lives in Horsham, won in the category 'Most Loved Children's Activity Leader in the South East' and won Highly Commended in the national 'Shining Star' award for Excellence and Innovation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These awards, now in their 18th year, celebrate the very best in children’s activities and classes, with nominations and votes coming from parents and carers as well as a panel of judges. This year saw record-breaking participation, with nearly 100,000 votes cast, highlighting the trust and appreciation families have for these inspiring leaders.

As well as running Lego based parties and workshops on the converted VW Dial-a-ride bus, Steve also runs discos for many schools in and around Horsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his win, Steve said:"Thank to you all the family, friends and customers who backed the bus when it was just a crazy idea in the depths of lockdown 2020, this award is dedicated to you because the bus would not be what it is without your support. And thank you to the thousands of children that have been on board the bus, having fun and amazing me with your creativity and enthusiasm. It's a total joy to be able to share the bus with Lego fans of all ages and seeing the looks of wonder when children come for the first time will never get old. And finally, a special thank you to my wife - without her creativity, encouragement and support the Brick Bus wouldn't even exist!"

Steve Goodwin collecting his award

Parent of regular attendees on the Brick Bus, Natasha Long said:"Without a doubt, Brick Bus has rightfully won this award! Lego Steve pours his heart and soul into every workshop, igniting a spark of joy and creativity that captivates kids like nothing else. They not only learn but truly thrive with every brick they touch!"Michael Jacobs said:“Steve’s enthusiasm, creativity, and knack for engaging the kids makes it a truly unforgettable experience."

The celebrated black-tie event was hosted by Jonathan Bremner, acclaimed actor, musician, and X-Factor alumni. Founder of What’s On 4 Kids, Sam Godfrey-Moore, commented: "It was a dazzling night celebrating these shining stars of the children’s activities sector. Huge congratulations to all our finalists and winners, who continue to make such a positive impact on children’s lives every day in every town and every city across the whole country."