Horsham home care firm celebrates 17 years of compassion and commitment
Registered Manager Lagin Riecker said: “Seventeen years is a huge milestone for us. We are incredibly proud of the team we have built and the hundreds of families we’ve been privileged to support in their own homes over the years. Our mission has always been to provide care that enables people to live with dignity and independence, and that remains at the heart of everything we do.”
The care company provides a wide range of services, from hourly domiciliary visits to 24-hour live-in care, supporting older people, individuals with disabilities, and those living with long-term health conditions.
To celebrate the anniversary, Ascot Care is hosting an Open Day on Thursday 29th August at its Horsham office. The event will give people the opportunity to meet the team, learn more about the care services available, and explore career opportunities in the growing care sector.
Care Director Marlene Riecker added: “We want to thank our staff, clients, and the wider Horsham community for supporting us over the past 17 years. Our Open Day will be a chance to share our journey, showcase the difference care can make, and welcome anyone who may be thinking about a career in care.”
For more information about the Open Day, or to find out more about the services Ascot Care provides, visit ascotcare.com or call 01403 218511.