Horsham semi-permanent makeup artist nominated for three awards

‘Laura Jacqueline Brows’ has been shortlisted in three categories at this year’s Brow Awards, after her work caught the attention of the judging panel.

Currently based in Skinclique Skin & Wellness Clinic, in Market Square, Laura started up her brow career near the beginning of 2021, specialising primarily in natural looking Hairstroke Brows.

Laura quickly built up a client base in and around Horsham, travelling to different salons, before eventually having a permanent base in the Skinclique Clinic.

The categories Laura Jacqueline Brows has been shortlisted for are: Brow Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Semi Permanent Makeup of the Year.