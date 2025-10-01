Horsham women co-founds new company that helps business leaders with confidence

Suzie Yates

A Horsham woman has set up a new company to help business leaders with confidence.

Suzie Yates, along with co-founder Libby Crossland, have started The Leadership Visibility Co. The new company helps CEOs, founders and C-suite leaders show up with confidence and proof so the right people recognise their value and visibility becomes pipeline, partnerships and progress.

Suzie previously led multi-million commercial remits, launched profitable national magazines and serves on an industry board for her marketing and commercial skills.

Libby built and scaled executive-branding teams, served as Head of Marketing for a £45m recruitment group and held VP roles in a global learning and development scale-up.

Libby Crossland

Together they translate real results into visible leadership that wins work, grows EVP and supports credible ESG.

"We exist to make credible leaders visible in the places that count," said Libby. "When people can see what you stand for and what you deliver, everything becomes easier. You can deliver a message with clarity to prospective clients, new hires and potential partners."

"Many senior leaders and founders tell us they are confident running the business but not being visible as themselves," said Suzie . "We guide them to show up with clarity and care. Positive visibility builds the trust that wins work and lifts engagement."

And what makes them different? “Confidence and clarity We help leaders find a voice that feels like them. No performance. No persona. Proof first Results, numbers and third-party signals lead the story so visibility is tied to outcomes. Simple to sustain A light weekly rhythm and a clear map of the rooms that matter so progress compounds,” they said. “We work with individuals and businesses in three ways: self-run toolkits and playbooks, done-with-you guided sprints that build confidence and cadence, and done-for-you support when time is tight.”