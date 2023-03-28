Hot food takeaway could be coming to Eastbourne service station

The application from Motor Fuel Group Ltd proposes to extend the sales building at Langney Service Station. If approved, the extension would create a hot food takeaway section.
An application was approved in January 2023 (reference: 220726) for the erection of a single storey rear extension to the existing sales building. The application has yet to be implemented. This application seeks permission for an amended design of the previously approved scheme.
Plans say the proposed extension will ‘improve the building’s functionality’ and ‘provide an improved shopping environment for customers’.
Members of the public can comment on the plans until April 20 and the target determination date is May 17 (reference: 230221).