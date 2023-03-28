Edit Account-Sign Out
Hot food takeaway could be coming to Eastbourne service station

A service station in Eastbourne could be getting an extension if plans are given the green light.

By India Wentworth
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:07 BST

The application from Motor Fuel Group Ltd proposes to extend the sales building at Langney Service Station. If approved, the extension would create a hot food takeaway section.

An application was approved in January 2023 (reference: 220726) for the erection of a single storey rear extension to the existing sales building. The application has yet to be implemented. This application seeks permission for an amended design of the previously approved scheme.

Plans say the proposed extension will ‘improve the building’s functionality’ and ‘provide an improved shopping environment for customers’.

Hot food takeaway could be coming to Eastbourne service station (photo from Google Maps)
Members of the public can comment on the plans until April 20 and the target determination date is May 17 (reference: 230221).

