Hot off the printing press - Sussex business wins regional award

A local business has been recognised as the British Chambers of Commerce Regional Winner in the Problem Solver, Business Diversification category.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chamber Business Awards are one of the UK's most prestigious business awards.

Judges are design-led, UK made printers and manufacturers of giftware, bespoke souvenirs and stationery for a variety of sectors across the UK, including tourism, museums and heritage, retail, and charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has been based in Hastings and St Leonards since 1902.

Judges Team

This award celebrates our exceptional efforts and dedication to transforming the business and establishing a strong position in the tourism manufacturing market.

Graeme Wolford, Managing Director, said: “These awards are a reward to our whole team who have united from the adversities of Covid to create a new digital culture and a happy, healthy and prosperous work environment.

"In addition, we must thank the support we have gained from Brighton University and the Knowledge Transfer Partnership together with funding support from LoCase, SEBB and Keep+.”