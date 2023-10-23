Hot off the printing press - Sussex business wins regional award
The Chamber Business Awards are one of the UK's most prestigious business awards.
Judges are design-led, UK made printers and manufacturers of giftware, bespoke souvenirs and stationery for a variety of sectors across the UK, including tourism, museums and heritage, retail, and charity.
The firm has been based in Hastings and St Leonards since 1902.
This award celebrates our exceptional efforts and dedication to transforming the business and establishing a strong position in the tourism manufacturing market.
Graeme Wolford, Managing Director, said: “These awards are a reward to our whole team who have united from the adversities of Covid to create a new digital culture and a happy, healthy and prosperous work environment.
"In addition, we must thank the support we have gained from Brighton University and the Knowledge Transfer Partnership together with funding support from LoCase, SEBB and Keep+.”
Trevor Wolford, Sales Director, said: “I am so pleased for the team as a whole, this remarkable recognition serves as a testament to all their commitment and hard work.”