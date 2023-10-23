BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Hot off the printing press - Sussex business wins regional award

A local business has been recognised as the British Chambers of Commerce Regional Winner in the Problem Solver, Business Diversification category.
By Emily WolfordContributor
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 09:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Chamber Business Awards are one of the UK's most prestigious business awards.

Judges are design-led, UK made printers and manufacturers of giftware, bespoke souvenirs and stationery for a variety of sectors across the UK, including tourism, museums and heritage, retail, and charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firm has been based in Hastings and St Leonards since 1902.

Most Popular
Judges TeamJudges Team
Judges Team

This award celebrates our exceptional efforts and dedication to transforming the business and establishing a strong position in the tourism manufacturing market.

Graeme Wolford, Managing Director, said: “These awards are a reward to our whole team who have united from the adversities of Covid to create a new digital culture and a happy, healthy and prosperous work environment.

"In addition, we must thank the support we have gained from Brighton University and the Knowledge Transfer Partnership together with funding support from LoCase, SEBB and Keep+.”

Trevor Wolford, Sales Director, said: “I am so pleased for the team as a whole, this remarkable recognition serves as a testament to all their commitment and hard work.”

Related topics:SussexHastingsSt Leonards