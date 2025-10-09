Hotpod Yoga champions the power of hot yoga for the mind this World Mental Health Day

Ahead of World Mental Health Day (10 October 2025), Leading Eastbourne-Based Yoga Instructor Shares Stress-Reducing Movements for the Mind

This World Mental Health Day (10 October), Hotpod Yoga Eastbourne is shining a light on the profound impact hot yoga can have on mental wellbeing. While yoga has long been celebrated for its physical benefits, research increasingly shows that regular practice can also ease stress, reduce anxiety, and support long-term mental resilience.

Practised inside Hotpod Yoga’s immersive pods, hot yoga creates an environment that encourages both mental focus and deep physical release. The warmth of the pod intensifies relaxation and helps quiet the noise of daily life – a powerful antidote to the mental health challenges many face.

Last year, a major study carried out by Harvard Medical School identified that hot yoga could help to treat symptoms of depression. The research found that 44% of adults who participated in at least two hot yoga classes per week had seen such a dramatic improvement in symptoms that they were no longer classed as clinically depressed.

“In the pod, people find the space to switch off from the outside world and connect back to themselves,” says Lizzy Jarvis, Owner of Hotpod Yoga Eastbourne. “Yoga isn’t just about movement – it’s about stillness, presence, and giving the mind a much-needed reset.”

To mark World Mental Health Day, Hotpod Yoga Eastbourne is encouraging everyone to take a few mindful moments on the mat, sharing three calming poses for people to try at home:

Child’s Pose

“This is great for calming the mind and releasing tension in the back and should. It mimics the foetal position, which is naturally comforting and grounding, helping to quiet the mind.

“Start in a kneeling position with your big toes touching and knees apart. Sit back on your heels, extend your arms forward, and lower your torso down, bringing your forehead to the mat.

“Relax your arms by your sides or extend them in front of you. Breathe deeply and allow your body to settle into the pose, releasing tension from your back, shoulders, tops of the feet and hips.”

Legs up the Wall

“This gentle inversion helps improve circulation and calm the nervous system. It’s especially good if you’ve had a busy or stressful day, as it helps reset your body’s energy.

“Either bring your legs up the wall as you lie back, keeping your hips close to the wall, or place a block or pillow under the lower back area and lift your legs up. Place your arms in a comfortable position, either by your sides or in a cactus shape. Close your eyes, breathe deeply, and let the gentle inversion promote relaxation and ease in the legs.”

Supine Spinal Twist

“A gentle twist releases tension in the spine and aids digestion, which can both contribute to a reduction in stress and improved sleep. It also helps balance out the body after sitting or standing for long periods.

“Lie on your back and bend your knees with your feet on the floor. Exhale and draw both knees to your chest and clasp your hands around them.

“Extend your left leg along the floor, keeping your right knee drawn to your chest. Extend your right arm out along the floor at shoulder-height with your palm facing down.

“Place your left hand on the outside of the right knee. Exhaling, drop your right knee over the left-hand side of your body, keeping your left hand resting gently on your right knee.

“Turn your head to the right and hold this pose for 10 breaths or longer if you wish. Slowly come back to centre, bringing both knees to your chest, then repeat on the other side.”

Yoga places a strong emphasis on training the mind to become more present in the moment. Through meditation, breathwork, and physical practice, you can learn to calm the mind, reduce stress levels, and enhance focus.

What makes Hotpod Yoga truly unique is the environment itself: stepping into the pod feels like entering a cocoon away from the outside world. Bathed in a calming purple glow, with gentle beats playing and the soothing warmth, the pod creates a multi-sensory experience that helps quiet the mind and deepen the practice. The immersive setting makes it easier to let go of distractions, release tension, and experience yoga as a moving meditation.

Eastbourne-based, Tricia who has been a customer of Hotpod Yoga Eastbourne for 3 years says: “Hotpod Yoga has been transformative for my mental health. The heat and flow push me to focus completely on my breath and body, which helps calm my mind, quieten my thoughts, and releases stress. Each class leaves me feeling calmer, clearer, and more grounded.”

