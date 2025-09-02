Houlder relocates to a new office space spanning over 3,000 sq ft at Lakeside

Lakeside North Harbour (Lakeside), Portsmouth’s leading workspace, has announced a new lettings agreement with Houlder, a leading consultancy in marine engineering and vessel design.

The business, which previously operated from offices in Chichester and Portsmouth, made the strategic decision to relocate its specialist teams under one roof in order to support their ongoing growth.

Their new space at Lakeside spans over 3,000 sq ft and is now home to 28 employees.

Houlder continues to invest in the future of the maritime sector, working closely with the University of Southampton, Maritime UK, and a range of partner organisations to encourage young talent into the industry through education, outreach and early career support.

Houlder is actively supporting clients with engineering expertise, project delivery, and sustainable maritime solutions, helping to strengthen the local maritime economy and accelerate the transition to cleaner technologies.

Simon Bateman, Asset Manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “The flexibility of Lakeside’s offering that blends traditional leasing with hybrid workspace options makes it an ideal choice for companies embracing flexible working models. Lakeside meets specific needs while remaining both scalable and environmentally responsible.

“With a strong commitment to the region and the wider South Coast, Houlder’s values align closely with ours - from nurturing local talent to prioritising sustainability.”

Jakki Hill, Director of Operations, People & Culture, added: "There are so many positive aspects to Lakeside, which made for a very easy decision for it to become our main people hub. It is the ideal space and location for us, in addition to all of the great amenities offered, events held on a regular basis and in particular the sustainable credentials. We have definitely benefitted from the recycling in and out! Sustainability is important to us as a company, not just in the work we do but also in our day-to-day operations.

“Since being at Lakeside, an aspect which has stood out for us is the real feel of community. The facilities staff and other residents have all been incredibly friendly and supportive from the start, which makes you feel welcomed and at home”.

Lakeside offers a stunning rural setting, alongside a 19-acre lake with woodland and an abundance of outdoor space.

For more information or to enquire about space at Lakeside North Harbour, visit https://lakesidenorthharbour.com/.