The rating is based on customer responses to the question “would you recommend your builder to a friend?” and some 90 per cent of Barratt David Wilson customers said they would.

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the Home Builders Federation, called it ‘an unmatched achievement’, which he said ‘demonstrates the commitment of the company to its customers’.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “The high satisfaction rates are testament to the commitment we make to building high quality houses that our customers are proud to call home.”

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is building its Wychwood Park development on Rocky Lane in Haywards Heath. Image Creative Partnership Ltd.

To celebrate the five-star rating, Barratt Developments, which Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is part of, is donating £100,000 to Starlight.

This charity helps ease the struggles of children and young people with severe illnesses with story boxes, pantomimes and gaming packages.

Cathy Gilman, CEO of Starlight, thanked Barratt Developments for the donation.

“Their generosity will help us to provide time, space and more opportunities for play for seriously ill children and young people across the UK,” she said.

The HBF New Homes Survey is completed by nearly 50,000 people who have recently bought a new build home.

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is building a range of three and four-bedroom homes at its Wychwood Park development with prices starting from £436,995 for a three-bedroom property.

Call 03333558499 or 03333558498 or visit www.dwh.co.uk or www.barratthomes.co.uk.