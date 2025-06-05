Housebuilder announced as sponsors of the dog show at Lavant Fete this June

The Lavant Fete and Fun Dog Show is set for Saturday 21st June on the Village Green. This year, Oakford Homes is delighted to sponsor the dog show, a highlight of the fete that draws a cheerful crowd of four-legged friends and their owners.

The award-winning housebuilder is currently creating a collection of elegant new homes at Oakley Green in Lavant and is keen to support this much-loved annual village event. The fete brings together residents, families and visitors for an afternoon of traditional entertainment, stalls, refreshments and, of course, the ever-popular dog show.

“Lavant is such a great place for dog lovers,” said Nicky Matthews of Oakford Homes. “Countryside walks are just on the doorstep and it’s clearly a genuinely welcoming, dog-friendly community. Dogs really can help make a house feel like a home, so it is a real pleasure to support this year’s dog show. We hope everyone, and their dogs, have a great day!”

Oakley Green has already attracted strong interest from buyers looking to enjoy a modern home with traditional-style architecture. Located on Midhurst Road, these homes offer a mix of stylish houses and apartments surrounded by open green space, with views to The Trundle and easy access into Chichester via the scenic Centurion Way.

The show home at Oakley Green is the perfect place to relax and enjoy life

Each home is finished to a high standard, with a specification that includes designer kitchens with quartz worktops, Smeg appliances and energy-efficient features such as underfloor heating and air-source heat pumps. Every detail, from Quooker taps to USB charging points in all bedrooms, has been considered to make day-to-day living more comfortable and stylish.

Prices currently start from £550,000 for the Show Home, a detached flint-fronted home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Four-bedroom homes, such as the Byron, are available from £650,000 and include superb open-plan layouts and a spacious principal bedroom suite on the top floor.

The Show Home at Oakley Green is open daily from 10am to 5pm. To find out more or to book a viewing, visit www.oakfordhomes.co.uk/development/Lavant, contact the sales office on 01243 573931 or local agents Sims Williams on 01243 787868.