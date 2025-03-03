Housebuilder backs National Careers Week to highlight opportunities in housebuilding

To support National Careers Week 2025 (3rd–8th March), independent housebuilder Dandara is highlighting key individuals within its business who have exceptional experience in the housebuilding industry.

Dean Coomber, Head of Commercial for Dandara’s South East region, is a prime example of the opportunities and experience available to those looking to kickstart their career in property.

National Careers Week is a one-week celebration of career guidance and free resources in education across the UK. The aim is to provide a focus on career guidance to help support young people develop awareness and excitement about future pathways.

Dean began his career at Dandara in 2015 as a Trainee Quantity Surveyor, working on a multi-phased 600-unit development Knights Wood in Royal Tunbridge Wells. From there, he progressed through the ranks to an Assistant QS, then eventually becoming the lead Surveyor on a development in Church View in Tenterden.

Dean comments: “I studied Business Management, specialising Operations & Project Management at Bournemouth University, followed by a Postgraduate Diploma in Commercial Management and Surveying. It was during my undergraduate degree that I realised the variation of opportunities within the housebuilding industry and that not all career paths go in one direction. I first learned about Dandara through a family friend who was advertising a role and as they say, the rest is history!

After two and a half years as a Project Surveyor, Dean Coomber was promoted to Managing Surveyor, overseeing a small team for the business. Three years ago, he stepped into his current position as Head of Commercial, where he leads a six-person team. His role encompasses all commercial aspects including budgeting, financial reporting, cost control, risk management & contract negotiations to ensure project viability and profitability.

Dean adds: “One of the most fulfilling aspects of my role is witnessing the construction process from start to finish. Having grown up in a family with a strong background in construction, particularly within the trades, I have a deep appreciation for each stage of the construction process. Ensuring that every team member feels valued in their contribution is critical, especially as the industry works to meet the Government’s ambitious housing targets”.