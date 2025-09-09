Housebuilder helps Mundham and District Gala and Flower Show blossom

Mundham Gala received its newest sponsor for this year’s Flower Show, as local housebuilder Dandara covered the costs of the judges to attend.

On Saturday 12th July 2025, members of the local community gathered at the North Mundham Playing Field and Village Centre to enjoy this year’s Gala. From its annual flower show, a display of classic and historic vehicles, stalls supported by local businesses and volunteers to entertainments for children, the day celebrated the best of Mundham and district.

Suzanne Holroyda registered judge with the Hampshire Federation of Horticultural Societies, was one of a team of ten judges whose participation at the Gala’s Annual Flower and Produce show was sponsored by Dandara. Entries were divided into nine divisions covering junior classes, fruit, vegetables, roses, flowers and plants, floral arrangements, baking, photography and arts and crafts.

Rebecca Hartree, Chair of the 2025 Gala Committee, commented: “It was wonderful to see the continuing quality of submissions for the show. Everyone involved had clearly dedicated a lot of time, effort and care into their entries. Congratulations to everyone who participated and well done to this year’s winners! The gala took place on a very hot day this year but nevertheless it was lovely to see so many people coming together to enjoy our village event”.

Emma Thomson, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern added: “With many keen gardeners in our team, we were honoured to sponsor the judges at the annual Mundham & District Gala and Flower show. As an Open show, this year’s entries included submissions from the local community, schools and households across the area. We hope our Hawthorn Grove community will share the passion of local gardening, with the private gardens offered – and we look forward to the future residents getting their gardening gloves on to take part in next year’s show!”

