Housebuilder submits proposals for new affordable homes with infrastructure in East Sussex village

A house-building company has applied to bring new homes and ‘significant local infrastructure and improvements’ to Cooksbridge.

Cala Homes (South Home Counties) said the full planning application, which has been submitted to Lewes District Council, is for 151 ‘much-needed, high-quality homes’ on land north of the village.

The company said this area is adjacent to the train station and said 40 per cent of the homes would be affordable. There will be a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership options.

Jessica Sparkes, head of planning at Cala (South Home Counties) said: “We’re thrilled to submit our proposals for the new homes in Cooksbridge, strengthening our historic presence in Sussex. We have been focused on delivering new communities in this area, including in Wivelsfield, Chichester, Horsham, Lancing and Angmering.

“Sussex is acutely experiencing the effects of the housing crisis, and this development will provide much-needed, high-quality new homes in a sustainable location within walking distance of a train station. We will also be providing on site infrastructure, which will benefit existing and future residents – in particular a local shop, kickabout and open space for existing and new residents and a school drop off area. A wide array of options is required in the area for homebuyers, and our schemes will ensure there are suitable homes for many people, whether they’re buying their first home, making space for a growing family, or downsizing away from their family home.”

Cala said the plans include a range of one, two, three and four three-bedroom properties. The ‘wide ranging improvements and infrastructure’ include play space, walking routes, a community orchard, benches, noticeboards and ‘land to accommodate over 20 per cent biodiversity net gain’. Cala said the new drop off area will help parents of Hamsey Community Primary School.

The plan is for all homes on the site to be equipped with electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps too. The homes themselves will be built with a timber frame, which Cala said has up to 20 per cent less embodied carbon than the usual masonry build. Bird nesting features and bat boxes will be incorporated into the fabric of all homes through Cala’s Urban Wildlife Strategy.

Cala added that it has made a commitment to establishing a Community Pledge on the development. These company said these pledges bring together ‘a bespoke programme of activity designed to address specific community needs’. Activities can include: financial support, volunteering, schools’ programmes and more, and pledges are created in collaboration with the local community. People can email feedback to [email protected].