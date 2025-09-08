Housebuilder's Crowborough developments awarded for excellence quality

By Kate Brown
Contributor
Published 8th Sep 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 10:08 BST
Housebuilder Dandara has been awarded two Quality Recognition Awards by Premier Guarantee, one of the UK’s leading warranty providers, for its Braeburn Fields and Pearmain Place developments in Crowborough.

The award celebrates Dandara’s dedicated and innovative work on its two Crowborough developments, both of which feature a collection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Each Excellence Award winner is selected from winners of Premier Guarantee’s monthly Quality Recognition Award (QRA), which is awarded to sites that have reached the highest standards and scores over a minimum six-month period. Sites are automatically judged by the Risk Management Surveyor during inspection visits according to a series of rigorous criteria including site management, health and safety, standard of workmanship and site tidiness.

David Garrett, Managing Director at Dandara South East, commented: “We are grateful to receive this recognition from Premier Guarantee. This accolade reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality homes that meet the needs of buyers. I am beyond proud of the team’s hard work and dedication for making this possible, which has enabled us to bring these thoughtfully designed developments to the South East.”

Award winners at Walshes Road.placeholder image
Award winners at Walshes Road.

Dandara South East’s developments in Crowborough – Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields – offer a range of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £445,000 for a three-bedroom home at Pearmain Place.

To find out more about Pearmain Place, Braeburn Fields or Dandara, call 01892 349 097 or visit us at www.dandara.com.

