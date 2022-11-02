Housing needs in Eastbourne aren’t being met, MP says

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) is preparing a new local plan – a strategy for future developments in the town. As part of the local plan, the council consults with residents in areas that could provide new housing developments. According to EBC, the government believes 738 new homes should be built in Eastbourne every year. The council believes this is ‘unachievable’ and ‘unrealistic’.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, LibDem cabinet member for housing, said: “The crazy housing numbers that have been forced on Eastbourne by the government must be reconsidered and changed to reflect the barriers to development in our town, most notably the English Channel, the South Downs National Park and the Pevensey Levels. We will continue to tell the government that our town simply can’t accommodate 738 new homes every year.”

However, Conservative MP Caroline Ansell said: “The best way to manage house building numbers is through the creation of the local plan. That local plan is in the hands of EBC. It is down to the council to successfully make the case for sustainable development. It is also worth noting that EBC has never built anywhere near the number of homes identified under any formula to identify our local housing need. The actual number of homes built in Eastbourne each year is around 200.”

Cllr Shuttleworth wants more affordable houses to rent. The government provides a subsidy to local councils to allow them to build affordable housing. Cllr Shuttleworth said: “I hope the new Prime Minister will have the housing crisis on his list of the must urgent issues he must address.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wants more funding for local authorities to build social housing and allow councils to determine how many homes are built, along with an increase in the requirement for developers to build affordable homes. He also said the council is waiting for a subsidy from the government department Homes England to build 100 affordable homes at Bedfordwell Road - one of the town’s prime sites for development.

Mrs Ansell said: “For my part, I am lobbying the government for reform on empty homes, action on mothballed planning permissions and a VAT change which levels up conversion and renovation at 20 per cent with demolition and new build at zero per cent. If Councillor Shuttleworth could come forward with the number of homes he believes are required to meet local needs, I would be pleased to raise that also. With over 1,000 on the council’s waiting list, there is a serious unmet need. It is a huge shame that the council has not delivered the Bedfordwell Road development after all these years too.”