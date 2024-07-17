Hove based business shortlisted in four categories at the UK Broker Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Quality Care Group have been recognised for their exceptional contributions to the insurance broking industry by shortlisting them in four prestigious categories:

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year: This nomination highlights Quality Care Group’s excellence in providing tailored commercial insurance solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses across the UK.

Marketing & Customer Engagement Award: This category celebrates their innovative marketing strategies and superior customer engagement practices that have significantly enhanced client relationships and business growth.

Claims Team Award: Being shortlisted for this award underscores the effectiveness and dedication of Quality Care Group’s claims team in delivering swift and fair resolutions, ensuring customer satisfaction during challenging times.

The Team at Quality Care Group

Young Broker of the Year: This nomination acknowledges the promising talent of Josh Pollard, a young broker at Quality Care Group, whose outstanding performance and commitment have set a high standard in the industry.

Celebrating Excellence

The UK Broker Awards, known for spotlighting the best in the insurance broking market, provides a national platform for recognising the outstanding achievements of brokers. Quality Care Group’s multiple nominations are a testament to their dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric approach.

A Word from the Team

Josh Pollard

The team at Quality Care Group is thrilled about the nominations. Each category reflects their hard work, expertise, and commitment to providing top-notch services to their clients. They are particularly proud of Josh Pollard, whose nomination for Young Broker of the Year is a recognition of his hard work and potential as a future leader in the industry.

Looking Forward

The UK Broker Awards ceremony, set to take place on 10th October 2024 at the NEC in Birmingham, promises to be an exciting event. Quality Care Group looks forward to celebrating their achievements and connecting with industry peers.

Quality Care Group’s recognition across these categories demonstrates their all-around excellence and their significant role in shaping the future of insurance broking. With a commitment to high standards and innovation, they continue to lead the way in the industry.

As the largest independent Insurance Broker to the Care Sector, Quality Care Group continues to lead the way in providing tailored insurance solutions, proactive risk management strategies, and unparalleled support to care businesses across the UK.