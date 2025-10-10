Hove estate agents join Trading Standards “Buy With Confidence” Scheme

Lawton & Dawe Properties is proud to announce that they have been officially approved as a member of the Trading Standards “Buy With Confidence” scheme — making them the only estate agency in East Sussex to hold this prestigious accreditation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buy With Confidence scheme is run by UK Trading Standards and recognises businesses that have been thoroughly vetted and approved for their commitment to fair trading, transparency, and exceptional customer service. Membership is only granted after rigorous checks, including reviews of business practices, references from customers, and ongoing compliance monitoring. All of which Lawton & Dawe Properties have been through over the last few months, voluntarily. x8g3qyt

For Lawton & Dawe Properties, this recognition represents more than just an endorsement — it’s a milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to level up the property industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the company was established 15 years ago, Lucy Dawe, the CEO and founder, has championed the property industry becoming more regulated. Lawton & Dawe Properties have always been ARLA Propertymark regulated – a non-negotiable in her eyes. The Buy with Confidence membership simply reinforces her willingness to remain transparent, honest and ethical in her business practice.

Lucy Dawe, CEO of Lawton & Dawe Properties outside their offices on Portland Road, Hove

‘It feels baffling that Estate and Lettings agents don’t have to be regulated or qualified to operate. I can’t understand how agents can deliver a comprehensive service with no minimum qualifications when dealing with your biggest asset. Why anyone feels that this is conducive to high levels of customer service and morally appropriate advice is quite frankly, very concerning! Our consumers are still not familiar with ARLA Propertymark and how it is voluntary to obtain industry specific qualifications. We have taken the decision to align ourselves with Trading Standards – a well-recognised and respected accreditation to promote consumer confidence in Estate & Letting Agents in East Sussex.

By aligning with Trading Standards, Lawton & Dawe Properties aims to inspire change across the sector — encouraging more agents to adopt transparent business practices, ethical standards, and a genuine customer-first approach. There has for too long been negative press around agent’s practice, integrity and lack of transparency in this unregulated sector. This accreditation is testament to Lawton & Dawe and their willingness to challenge this reputation.

“Being the only estate agent in East Sussex recognised by Trading Standards is an achievement we’re incredibly proud of,” Lucy adds “But more importantly, it’s a step towards raising the bar for our entire industry. Homebuyers, landlords, and tenants deserve to feel confident and protected — and that’s exactly what this accreditation stands for. We now want all consumers to start asking their agents – are you voluntarily regulated – and if not – why not? Change will come about if consumers are empowered to use agents that really do value working in this sector and aren’t just about agency targets and commission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest accreditation adds to Lawton & Dawe’s already established reputation for forward-thinking, ethical, and honest property management and sales — and underscores its ongoing commitment to trust, quality, and community standards.