HOVE RESTAURANT RECOGNISED IN TWO NATIONAL AWARDS

etch. by Steven Edwards ranked in National Restaurant Awards and Sommelier Edit Top 100

etch. by Steven Edwards was recognised in two prestigious awards on Monday 10th June. The restaurant was ranked 91st in the National Restaurant Awards and restaurant manager Sam Weatherill was awarded 31st place in the Sommelier Edit Top 100. It is the 6th time that the Hove restaurant has been included in the National Restaurant Awards Top 100. The top place went to The Ledbury in London which was awarded a third Michelin star this year.

Launched in 2007 and organised by industry title Restaurant magazine, The National Restaurant Awards are an annual summer celebration held in London. The awards are the largest annual gathering of top chefs and restaurateurs in the UK and this year, for the first time, the event took place at Magazine London, in Greenwich.

Steven and three members of his team, attended the awards, amongst more than 700 industry professionals, including the likes of former winner Gareth Ward of Ynyshir Restaurant with Rooms, Brett Graham of The Ledbury and Angela Hartnett of Murano..

Picture: Marcello Colletti

The Top 100 Sommeliers is the definitive list of talented wine professionals in the on-trade. This year’s number one sommelier is Romain Bourger of The Vineyard in Berkshire.

Steven said, “I’m proud to have such a fantastic team at etch and we are consistently looking to how we can improve and deliver an even better experience for our guests. This year, that has been about pricing and establishing etch. as a more affordable and accessible option. The hospitality sector hasn’t had the easiest time in recent years so it’s fantastic to be recognised in the top 100 and to celebrate the industry’s talent, passion and resilience with so many of our peers.”

etch. by Steven Edwards in Hove, Sussex is an award-winning restaurant that serves a five course menu featuring the best local and British seasonal produce, priced at £50 with options to upgrade. In 2023 restaurant manager and sommelier Sam Weatherill won UK Best Contemporary Wine List in the IWCC wine awards and head chef George Boarer won an Acorn Award that recognises the flair and passion of 30 of the most talented individuals in the hospitality industry. The restaurant hosts regular guest chef events and the team are committed supporters of local charities.

For reservations visit: https://www.etchfood.co.uk/home#/bookings/

About etch.

etch. is renowned for its £50 five course seasonal tasting menus which have a focus on local, ethically sourced produce. The restaurant is famous for the Marmite bread, served with seaweed butter.

Last year, the restaurant was ranked 35th in the Harden’s Guide and 89th in the National Restaurant Awards.

Sam Weatherill has also been recognised for his wine list, being awarded gold in the Star Wine List Medium Sized category in 2024 and the Best Contemporary Wine list in the UK in the 2023 International Wine Challenge Industry Awards.