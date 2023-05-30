Hoveestateagent celebrates two consecutive awards on the second anniversary of office opening

Jacobs Steel, a leading independent estate agency in East and West Sussex, is delighted to announce their remarkable achievement of receiving prestigious awards from the British Property Awards for two consecutive years. This outstanding recognition coincides with the celebration of their two-year anniversary since the opening of their Hove office.

Jacobs Steel's team, from left to right: Richard Wetherall, Sales Progressor; Natalie Elms, Assistant Lettings Manager; Harry Reeves, Senior Sales Consultant; Cerys Farrell, Sales Apprentice; Ollie Whiting, Lettings Manager; Matt Jacobs, Director; Nichola Rogers, Administrator; Adam Seymour, Branch Manager

Established in 1980, Jacobs Steel has earned a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional property services throughout the South Coast. With a team of highly skilled professionals, the company offers an extensive range of property-related services, including sales, lettings, property management, and commercial property.

Since its inception two years ago, the Hove office has rapidly become a pivotal location for Jacobs Steel, providing expert guidance and support to clients in Hove and its surrounding areas. This significant milestone signifies the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, the consecutive recognition from the British Property Awards adds to Jacobs Steel's accolades and showcases their commitment to excellence. The British Property Awards is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in the real estate industry. They are renowned for their rigorous evaluation process, which includes mystery shopping and a comprehensive assessment of each participating agency's customer service, professionalism, and overall performance.

"We take immense pride in celebrating the second anniversary of our Hove office, coupled with the honour of receiving consecutive awards from the esteemed British Property Awards," said Matt Jacobs, Director of Jacobs Steel. "These awards serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication and expertise of our team. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients for their trust and support, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering the highest standards of service in the years ahead."

Jacobs Steel's exceptional performance can be attributed to their unwavering focus on client satisfaction, extensive industry knowledge, and adaptability to the dynamic real estate landscape. The company thrives on understanding the unique needs of each client and tailoring their services to surpass expectations.

As Jacobs Steel continues to grow and flourish, they remain dedicated to providing exceptional service, innovative solutions, and expert advice to their clients. With a strong presence across the South Coast, their team of professionals is well-equipped to guide individuals, families, and businesses through every step of their property journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad