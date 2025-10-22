How a farrier from Sussex became the owner of a multi-million pound steel frame construction company

From shoeing horses to leading one of the Southeast's premier steel frame construction companies. The career of the Sussex businessman David Mindham has been shaped by steel and the entrepreneurial desire to build a solid business that rewards its people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been an incredible journey for David Mindham, co-Founder of Carnegie Group, one of the South East’s most prolific commercial construction companies.

Back in 1986 a young man set about his work shoeing horses in farriers and village forges, a physically demanding career but one that meant being outdoors and having a degree of freedom. Driven by the desire to be the master of his own destiny he bought his own forge and established his own business, farriering across the Southeast. Given that the majority of horseshoes are made with steel, he became an expert in working with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farriering evolved as he expanded operations and began to bring in apprentices and employees. He was able to create other metalwork in his forge and began to make ornate curtain poles and gates using the same craftsmanship and commitment to customer service that made his farriering so successful. His natural entrepreneurialism fuelled this side of the business that had contracts with 140 retail outlets.

David Mindham, Group Director and Co-Founder Carnegie Group Ltd.

As he became better known for his expertise with steel, occasionally local builders would ask him for structural steels, he would cut them to size, and this small-scale side hustle eventually became the largest part of his business.

Always the businessman, he saw that steel had a far greater potential in commercial construction and in 2003 David Mindham Inc. was established. This business went through a variety of different guises as it grew and developed until Carnegie Steel Buildings was established with his old friend Simon Barren, whose project management skill and eye for detail complemented David’s ability to envision potential. In 2024 the business expanded further with the addition of an architectural practice, giving Carnegie the ability to offer full service design and construction. Carnegie Group Ltd was created to unite the various businesses under one roof. Initially based on the Kent and Surrey borders the business moved to Crawley in 2024 with bigger premises and room for more growth.

Currently the award winning Carnegie Group is on track to become a £10m business, which marks an increase of over 1000% in the past 3 years alone. A true success story for the Southeast and the power of craftsmanship.