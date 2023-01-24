Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day is returning in 2023 for its 20th year, with fun for all the family.

Littlehampton Town Council will be bringing the annual event back to Rosemead Park on Saturday, September 10, for an afternoon of family entertainment, the annual horticultural and craft show, live stage performances and a wide variety of high-quality stalls.

Each year, one of the highlights of the event is the community marquee, giving local organisations the opportunity to showcase what they do and raise much-needed funds. Usually, more than 40 organisations take part and now it is your opportunity to book at stall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of the community resources committee, said: “The Town Show and Family Fun Day is a fantastic event that celebrates the Littlehampton community by showcasing the groups and individuals that make the town a wonderful place to live and visit. If you are a local voluntary organisation, make sure you book a stall.”

Aruncare representative with their wares in the community marquee at Littlehampton Town Show in 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad