How to nail your show home visit and find your dream home ahead of the stamp duty threshold changes

Local housebuilder Redrow Southern Counties is committed to helping homebuyers find their dream home and move ahead of the upcoming stamp duty changes, enabling them to save thousands of pounds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 1st April 2025, the nil-rate stamp duty threshold, which is currently £250,000, will return to the previous level of £125,000 while the nil-rate threshold for first time buyers will drop from £425,000 to £300,000. The maximum purchase price for which first time buyers’ relief can be claimed – which is a discounted rate of 5% on the proportion of the property value over the nil-rate threshold - will drop from £625,000 to £500,000.

There are several energy efficient Readymade homes available across Redrow Southern Counties’ developments in Hampshire and West Sussex including at Habour Views, Lavant View, Manor Place, Harvest Rise and Royal Oaks. These homes can be moved into before the threshold changes take effect. To further support homebuyers, there are a range of schemes and incentives available to help them make the move from assistance selling an existing property to stamp duty and deposit contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, comments: “Many of our developments are well established thriving communities which have proved popular for their energy efficient, low maintenance features helping homeowners to enjoy a better way to live. I encourage anyone who is looking for a new energy efficient home in the area to visit one of our show homes to see how we can help you make the move and save money before the Stamp Duty threshold change.”

Redrow Readymade Home

To help homebuyers identify their dream home ahead of the stamp duty changes, Redrow has curated top tips to take the stress out of a show home visit and find the right home sooner.

Redrow’s Top Tips for Nailing Your Show Home Visit

Come prepared

First things first, make sure you have all the tools you need – this is a very important visit! Make sure your phone is charged so you can take pictures of everything and come with a notepad and pen, as well as that all-important measuring tape.

Redrow Exterior

Top tip: Make a list of the measurements of any furniture you’ll be moving with, so you can check where it will fit in your new home.

Take your time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You shouldn’t rush a house viewing. You need to try to take in as much information about the property as possible and get a feel for every room. Once you are inside its time to really start paying attention – and using your imagination! From a practical perspective, think about the layout and how it will work with your lifestyle.

Ask questions

Whether you’re viewing a home through an estate agent or being taken around by a sales consultant, you should use the opportunity to ask questions and find out more about the property, wider development and the neighbourhood.

Top tip: Before visiting, explore the development online. Once you’ve done a deep dive, make a list of questions about the property, development and neighbourhood to ensure you get as much as you can out of our time with the sales team

Book a second appointment

Once you have narrowed your home search down to a handful of properties, it’s worth booking a second viewing to revisit your favourites. First viewings can often be a chance to get a general feel for a property; can you see yourself living there, does it give you “the feeling”, whereas during second viewings you have usually honed your focus. Ahead of a follow up viewing you can narrow down the information you still need to find out and gain clarity on whether you want to take the next step and make a reservation or put in an offer.

Prices begin at £397,000 for a three bedroom Readymade home. To find out more about the homes on offer across the Redrow Southern Counties and book your show home visit today, visit their website.