Howden Insurance brings The British & Irish Lions spirit to Eastbourne with special watch party event

Howden Eastbourne invited rugby fans to a special watch party for The British & Irish Lions test last weekend at The Eagle, bringing fans together to enjoy the game. Attendees enjoyed a free first drink, courtesy of Howden, Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, and the chance to win epic merch and goodies.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British & Irish Lions took on the Wallabies for a second time last Saturday 26th July, coming back from a rocky start to secure not just victory in the match, but the series itself. The teams will clash again this Saturday 2nd August, with The British & Irish Lions aiming to make it 3-0 for the series.

Charlotte Hill, Branch Manager at Howden Eastbourne said: “We’re thrilled to share in the excitement of The British & Irish Lions with our community here in Eastbourne and are especially grateful to the crew at The Eagle for their hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rugby really does bring people together, we had so many fans wearing their British & Irish Lions jersey – or even the full kit – creating our very own sea of red! As a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, we’re proud to help bring that spirit to life locally, from the pitch to the pub.”

Even the four-legged fans got involved!

As a Principal Partner of The British & Irish Lions, Howden Insurance is making the tour season one to remember, not only by sponsoring major events but also by backing community initiatives, and championing the grassroots game.

Across the UK, Howden branches are working closely with local rugby clubs, running community boot exchanges and honouring Lions Origin Clubs – those that have helped shape the past, present, and future of the Lions by producing and guiding players on their rugby journey. These clubs will be recognised with special commemorative plaques celebrating their contribution to the sport.

Howden uses insurance as a powerful force for good, taking a no-limits approach to everything it does. Because when Howden says it cares about clients, the team means it on every level; from helping find cover for the most important things in life, to supporting the communities it serves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the UK’s largest independent brokers, Howden was founded 30 years ago by three young brokers and a dog named Flight. David Howden began winning their first clients with a focus on exceptional customer service. That focus remains true to this day, as the team continues to serve local people in our community, including here in Eastbourne.

To learn more about Howden Insurance, simply give your local branch (www.howdeninsurance.co.uk/eastbourne) a ring or visit in person and speak with a member of the team.