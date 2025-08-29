‘Huge clean up operation’ needed after stylish handbag store floods in Chichester during heavy overnight rain
Katie Loxton Chichester announced the incident on Facebook on the morning on Friday, August 29.
A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we woke to the news that overnight our beautiful Katie Loxton Chichester store has flooded. The amount of rain over night in addition to a bird/nest has blocked the gully on the top of the building and caused a flood on all levels of the building. We have got the most amazing team to help us try to put the store back together so we can reopen as soon as possible. Please bear with us as we work tirelessly to undergo a huge clean up operation. We will keep you updated on our social media platforms.
“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support especially throughout this last year and to everyone who is helping behind the scenes. Lots of Love, Sophie & The team at Katie Loxton Chichester xx.”
The shop is at 24 North Street in the town centre.