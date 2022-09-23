Huge support for Thai restaurant's return to Hastings

On Wednesday (September 28), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is due to consider an application connected to plans to open a new takeaway restaurant within the Queens Arcade, in the unit previously occupied by Gifts and Giggles.

The new restaurant, which if approved is expected to trade as Thai in Town, would be run by the same team as the now-closed Eem Sabai restaurant at Priory Meadows.

The application, which seeks permission for a change of use of the building and the installation of both a kitchen and extraction unit, is recommended for approval.

Thai in Town

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The principle of the proposed change of use is acceptable, and meets with the relevant local plan policies, and the governments overview to help maintain vibrant diverse town centres.

“The proposed external works would involve less than substantial harm, with the public benefits of supporting local business outweighing the harm. Furthermore, the application proposes a high-end extraction system to mitigate any noise and odour nuisance in the surrounding area; and, due to the location in a pedestrianised area, highways impact would be minimal.

“Therefore, when balancing all the material planning considerations, there is no good planning reason to warrant refusing the application, and the proposal is therefore recommended for conditional approval.”

While recommended for approval, the scheme has seen a number of objections raised, mostly by users of Hastings Stage Studio, a performing arts school which sits above Queens Arcade. They mostly highlight concerns about the impact of cooking fumes and odours on the arcade and stage studio.

However, the proposal also has a large number of supporters. At time of publication, the council had received 489 letters of support.

Objectors raised concerns about the impact of cooking smells on the school as well as the potential for noise disturbance. Planning officers believe that these concerns will be mitigated through the extraction unit.