Hundreds of objection letters to proposal for 151 ‘much needed’ homes at East Sussex village

Hundreds of people have submitted objections to a full planning application for 151 homes at Cooksbridge.

Cala Homes (South Home Counties) submitted an application to Lewes District Council recently for ‘much-needed’ homes (Class C3) on land at Cooksbridge Road north of the village.

The application can be viewed at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications using reference LW/25/0339.

It is also for ‘40 per cent affordable housing and commercial floorspace provision (Class E), public open space, soft and hard landscaping, play space, a community orchard, vehicular access, car and cycle parking provision and associated infrastructure, including SUDS provision’. The plans include a range of one, two, three and four three-bedroom properties.

The layout of the 151 homes proposed for Cooksbridge

Jessica Sparkes, head of planning at Cala (South Home Counties) said in June: “We’re thrilled to submit our proposals for the new homes in Cooksbridge, strengthening our historic presence in Sussex.”

She added: “Sussex is acutely experiencing the effects of the housing crisis, and this development will provide much-needed, high-quality new homes in a sustainable location within walking distance of a train station.”

But since the application was received by the council on June 6 it has received more than 250 objections.

According to the letters, people in the area are concerned about: the possible effect on wildlife, a lack of infrastructure, the loss of open space and trees, possible noise and disturbance, over development and increased traffic.

Cala Homes (South Home Counties) submitted a full planning application in June 2025 for 151 'much-needed' homes in Cooksbridge

One Cooksbridge resident said: “The addition of 151 houses would double the size of our small village and have serious consequences for the local community, countryside, and infrastructure.”

They said: “The increase in vehicle movement from 151 homes and 377 parking spaces would significantly worsen congestion, noise, and pollution along Cooksbridge Road and surrounding lanes, which are not designed to cope with such volume.”

Another Cooksbridge resident said: “Cooksbridge is one of the least sustainable villages within the district with few services.” They said: “This scheme would result in an unacceptable impact on Highways, particularly when combined with other planned developments in and around Lewes.”

A Hamsey resident said: “Some 2.5 to 3-storey buildings would literally overshadow older local builds and not feel in keeping with existing housing stock/landscape.”

A Lewes resident said: “Cooksbridge has an amazing variety of birds, wildlife and insects. This development would seriously affect this.”

Hamsey Parish Council submitted a 16-page objection letter covering a variety of concerns over the possible impact on the landscape, the potential for flooding and the ‘limited capacity of Hamsey Primary School’. It said: “The Design and Access statement claims high-quality architecture reflective of local vernacular but the proposed houses are standard, repetitive templates that fail to enhance Cooksbridge’s rural character.”

The council also called the inclusion of apartment buildings in the application ‘particularly unsuitable’, saying they would not ‘reflect Cooksbridge’s typology of houses and bungalows’.

An objection letter from Hamsey Parish Councillor Carolyn Henry (Vice Chairperson) said: “We should be building communities and providing an enabling environment for prospering, healthy and thriving populations and this development will do the exact opposite.”

She called the development unsuitable because of its ‘disproportionate scale’ and felt it would be contrary to the Hamsey Neighbourhood Plan, saying it is ‘not consistent’ with the area’s ‘rural character’.

She said: “Cooksbridge is misrepresented as being sustainably connected, and is often scored more highly than is warranted because of the occurrence of a train station. However, the train service only runs once an hour in each direction and has no direct Brighton service, so take-up of the train is likely to be very low and car dependency will be the default for new residents.”

In Cala’s announcement about the application in June, the housebuilder said there would be onsite infrastructure to benefit existing and future residents. Cala said there would be a local shop, play space, walking routes, a community orchard, benches, noticeboards and ‘land to accommodate over 20 per cent biodiversity net gain’. Cala also said there would be a new drop off area to help parents of Hamsey Community Primary School. The housebuilder added that the plan is for all homes to be equipped with electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps. The homes themselves will be built with a timber frame with bird nesting features and bat boxes incorporated into the fabric of all homes.

Cala also said it has made a commitment to establishing a Community Pledge on the development. The company said these pledges bring together ‘a bespoke programme of activity designed to address specific community needs’.