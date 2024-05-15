Hybrid working a hit with Carpenter Box staff
The practice, which employs 250 staff across its network of six offices, asked for feedback on the work environment and found that more flexible working introduced post-COVID contributed to nine in 10 staff happy with their current working environments. The hybrid options, together with staff resourcing and other key workplace metrics, contributed to a year-on-year 40% increase in the firm’s Employee Net Promoter Score - which measures employee satisfaction.
Managing Partner, Alan Edwards, commented: “The results of our annual staff survey illustrate the value of an organisation like ours adopting a flexible working environment both from an employee and business perspective. We can see improving sentiment in work-life balance and positive outcomes linked to day-to-day support and how individuals feel they contribute to our overall success.
“There are still some areas where there is room for improvement, but overall I’m very pleased with the results, with three quarters saying they believe they can reach their full potential here and nearly nine in 10 feeling proud to work at Carpenter Box. This is particularly satisfying because over the past year we have driven a strong corporate expansion programme, including bigger premises in Brighton and new offices established in Hampshire.”