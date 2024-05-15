Hybrid working a hit with Carpenter Box staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hybrid working is good for people and good for business, according to a staff survey carried out by South East accountancy firm, Carpenter Box.

The practice, which employs 250 staff across its network of six offices, asked for feedback on the work environment and found that more flexible working introduced post-COVID contributed to nine in 10 staff happy with their current working environments. The hybrid options, together with staff resourcing and other key workplace metrics, contributed to a year-on-year 40% increase in the firm’s Employee Net Promoter Score - which measures employee satisfaction.

Managing Partner, Alan Edwards, commented: “The results of our annual staff survey illustrate the value of an organisation like ours adopting a flexible working environment both from an employee and business perspective. We can see improving sentiment in work-life balance and positive outcomes linked to day-to-day support and how individuals feel they contribute to our overall success.

