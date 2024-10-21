Hypha Recruit to scale more than just heights of the recruitment industry.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton-based Rec2Rec specialist recruitment agency are embarking on a very special adventure this Christmas as the team, along with a select few of their previous placements will be climbing the famous Tanzanian mountain.

For Hypha boss Vicky Wilson, this isn’t just a charity challenge but a project with a purpose.

“Having completed the climb in 2017, I have first-hand experience of how inspiring and transformative the experience was. Purpose is so important and I believe Project Purpose will make me a better manager and more passionate recruiter.”

It was this experience that led to the idea of “Project Purpose” and making this as much about the recruitment industry, recruiters as individuals and doing something truly different to further them as professionals and as people.

Hypha invited candidates they had placed and have been in their role for over 12 months to enter a draw to be one of the lucky few chosen to join Vicky and her colleague Will on this incredible journey. Three lucky winners were chosen from three different local recruitment companies; Josh Black of Stratospherec, Sabrina Giles of Wenham Carter, and Stuart Lindsay of Pavilion Recruitment, are now training alongside Hypha Recruit for the challenge of a lifetime.

This element of collaboration and show of togetherness among what could be seen as competitors to Hypha as a business is another string to the bow of this project in Vicky’s eyes.

“The recruitment industry has a certain reputation that we not only think is unfair but also want to rail against. We wanted to do something worthwhile and rewarding - swapping oversized Ciroc bottles for Carabiners and unbelievable wildlife for the West End of Ibiza.

The challenge is not for the faint hearted, Vicky sees “Project Purpose” as a way of building a community of resilient recruiters, looking to push the boundaries not just in their careers but in their lives.

The trip is not just all about personal growth though, the team is also climbing to make a positive impact. They have partnered with Kilimanjaro Heroes, a Tanzania-based tour operator committed to fair pay and staff development. They will also be fundraising for a local orphanage which they’ll visit during the visit as well as a wildlife safari through Tarangire National Park and Ngorongoro Crater.

The money we raise from sponsorship will be donated to a local orphanage and a local woman, Eline, a blind single mother struggling to raise her two children. Vicky wrote on their GoFundMe page “I met with the orphanage and Eline when I visited Tanzania earlier this year to meet with the Kilimanjaro Heroes in preparation for this expedition.

The Orphanage is very run down; the building needs repairs, and the children need everything from clothes to school fees. Eline has one sighted child who is four and will soon require school fees, Eline's second child has inherited her genetic disorder, which causes blindness; he will need support throughout his life. Eline, a teacher of braille for blind children has become extremely depressed since being told her baby has inherited her condition; we would like to find a way to help her become more independent again.

Vicky is hoping this won’t be the first “Project Purpose” and said: “I feel emotional every time I think about what is ahead of us and it’s hugely motivating because I know we can make a real difference. I cannot wait to experience the climb with some of you, and thank you all, for all the support throughout the years.”

For more information: https://www.hypharecruit.com/kilimanjaro