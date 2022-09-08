‘I do have a few sleepless nights’: Eastbourne business owners voice concerns over rising energy bills

Neil Kirby from the Langham Hotel in Royal Parade said he is expecting his electric costs to quadruple.

Hotel owner Mr Kirby added: “We are going to have to find £10,000 a month.

“It is going to be a tough winter for us, there is no doubt about that.”

Mr Kirby explained that he has been urging staff to save energy where possible.

He said: “When your gas and electric is higher than your mortgage you are thinking, ‘oh god’.

“I do worry. I do have a few sleepless nights about the gas and electric.”

Jason Daniels, who owns The Lightshop in South Street, said he thinks every business is concerned amid the rising cost of energy.

Mr Daniels explained that he’s swapped to LED lightbulbs as it saves money.

He added: “We have had to adapt like most light shops across the country.”

Mark To-Ngam, who is the manager at Little Elephant in Grove Road, also expressed his concerns.

He said: “We’re very much concerned with the rising energy bills and how this will affect future business trade.”

The manager explained that the business locked itself into a three-year electricity contract last December.

Mr To-Ngam added: "We’re very worried about how this [the cost of living crisis] will affect the trade of the restaurant.”

Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce CEO Christina Ewbank said: “Members of the Chamber of Commerce are extremely concerned about the cost of living and energy price increases. Not only does this affect the money consumers have available to spend; this also makes running a small business extremely precarious.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine we knew there would be consequences; however, now we need to protect ourselves by insulating businesses and increasing the availability of sustainable energy sources.

"We will be holding a Sustainability Business and Solar Summit on Friday, November 18, in Eastbourne to share ways of controlling energy consumption, cutting costs and reducing our carbon footprint.”

Your Eastbourne BID CEO Stephen Holt added: “We know that there’s a huge amount of concern over the costs of fuel and energy - with some reporting increases of over more than ten-times their current rate.