I Love Meet and Greet Gatwick to continue using WHICH? recommended provider logo

Gatwick Based I Love Meet and Greet is delighted to confirm that it will retain the right to use the WHICH? Recommended Provider logo for airport parking throughout the next seven months (from September 2025 to March 2026). This extends its status first awarded in 2024, in recognition of outstanding performance in customer satisfaction, security, service, and value.

The WHICH? recommendation was first granted to I Love Meet and Greet following a rigorous national survey which evaluated airport parking operators on multiple factors, including customer service, value for money, security, condition of car on return, ease of drop-off / pick-up and overall satisfaction.

I Love Meet and Greet is proud to be one of just four parking providers in the UK honoured with this seal of approval, and one of just two meet & greet-type brands to achieve it.

Sarah Anglim, Founder & Managing Director of I Love Meet and Greet, said: “We are thrilled that Which? has agreed we may continue using the Recommended Provider logo. It’s not just a badge — it’s a promise to our customers. We know expectations are high when you entrust us with your car, and this recognition reflects our team’s ongoing dedication to providing a secure, reliable and convenient service. We’ll keep pushing to ensure every journey starts and ends with confidence.”

I Love Meet and Greet remains committed to upholding the high standards assessed by Which? — including maintaining excellent staff training, ensuring consistently secure facilities, delivering customer service excellence, and achieving value for money. The company also continues to offer forecourt drop-off and pick-up at many airports, uniformed and insured drivers, secure parking with robust physical security, and a customer feedback loop that informs continuous improvements.