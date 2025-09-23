I Love Meet and Greet Gatwick to continue using WHICH? recommended provider logo
The WHICH? recommendation was first granted to I Love Meet and Greet following a rigorous national survey which evaluated airport parking operators on multiple factors, including customer service, value for money, security, condition of car on return, ease of drop-off / pick-up and overall satisfaction.
I Love Meet and Greet is proud to be one of just four parking providers in the UK honoured with this seal of approval, and one of just two meet & greet-type brands to achieve it.
Sarah Anglim, Founder & Managing Director of I Love Meet and Greet, said: “We are thrilled that Which? has agreed we may continue using the Recommended Provider logo. It’s not just a badge — it’s a promise to our customers. We know expectations are high when you entrust us with your car, and this recognition reflects our team’s ongoing dedication to providing a secure, reliable and convenient service. We’ll keep pushing to ensure every journey starts and ends with confidence.”
I Love Meet and Greet remains committed to upholding the high standards assessed by Which? — including maintaining excellent staff training, ensuring consistently secure facilities, delivering customer service excellence, and achieving value for money. The company also continues to offer forecourt drop-off and pick-up at many airports, uniformed and insured drivers, secure parking with robust physical security, and a customer feedback loop that informs continuous improvements.