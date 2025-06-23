‘I still can’t quite believe it’: cosy Fletching shop named Best Florist in Sussex in Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025

A cosy coffee shop and florist in Fletching has been named Best Florist in Sussex in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bay & Bellflower is owned by Cara Goddard, who has been running the business in the High Street since August 2024.

Cara said: “I still can’t quite believe it. I started this business at my kitchen table with a dream and a lot of nerves. To have been voted Best Florist in Sussex is incredibly emotional, especially knowing it came from the people who’ve supported me from day one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cara said the shop has grown rapidly in popularity since its opening and has quickly bloomed into a favourite for residents and visitors. She said her aim is to combine beautiful, seasonal florals with great coffee, homemade cake and a warm and family-friendly atmosphere. She added that the shop has become ‘a space where creativity, connection and community thrive’. Bay & Bellflower also offers toasties and bouquets and is now becoming a business that people use for weddings, workshops and events.

Bay & Bellflower owner Cara Goddard with her Muddy Stilettos award. Photo: Ellen Richardson

Cara, who lives in Handcross with her husband and three children, decided in March 2024 to open the business while she was pursuing floristry. She grew up in Southwater and lived in London for eight years before returning to Sussex.

The Muddy Stilettos Awards celebrate the best independent businesses in the UK and the winners are determined by public voting. The Bay & Bellflower has now gone through to the national finals of the awards. The Muddy Stilettos Editors are set to judge the ‘Best of the Best’ in each category and will announce the National Winners on Wednesday, July 9.

Visit www.bayandbellflower.co.uk or find Bay & Bellflower on Facebook.