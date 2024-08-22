Perch on the Parade sits between two other extremely popular Perch restaurants – Perch on the Pier and Perch on Lancing Beach. All are high-quality but approachable places to stop for food and drink.

I've been to the little beachfront café behind Splashpoint Leisure Centre only once before, and that was when it was Kenny Tutt's Bayside Social. It then became Perch Pizza, focusing solely on pizza for that Italian feel, but it turned out offering a single product for a particular demographic was not right for the place.

Hundreds of people pass by every day, including many families, so making it a welcoming place for everybody makes sense. I certainly found it more relaxing and there were all sorts of people in there when I visited, which is great.

My partner and I, like everyone else, received the most warmest of welcomes from general manager Beatrice Scola. She told me she is now opening up the café at 8.30am daily and that has gone down well with the early birds.

The All Day Brunchin' menu is served until 3pm and there is a Good Mood Food menu from lunch until closing at 9pm. Pizzas, which I have to say look delicious, are also still available daily, from lunch till late.

I was keen to give the new menu a try and immediately spotted hash browns - my favourite, and available as a separate dish on their own, would you believe! This I had to have.

You can choose six hash browns with two dips for £5 or nine with three dips for £7, the dips being kickin' Korean mayo, baconnaise and white truffle mayo. They are round hash browns, perfectly crispy on the outside and soft in the middle but, crucially, they hold together when you bite into them, so you can dip away from the first munch to the last.

I had also spotted my absolute favourite among the super salads on the Good Mood Food menu. The Middle Feast Bowl at £13.50 is a delicious plate full of crispy falafel, avocado, cherry tomatoes, fresh parsley, red onion bulgur tabbouleh, red pepper houmous, house picked onions and pomegranate seeds.

Now, I've had this sort of dish many times and more often than not, it all looks great on top but as you delve below the layers, half of it is just hard lettuce to pad it out. Not so at Perch, not at all in fact. And when they say pomegranate seeds, they don't just mean four or five, there were loads.

It was delicious and very filling. The falafel was among the best I've had, the houmous was lovely and the meal as a whole was well balanced. I loved it.

My partner had Madame Melt, a toasted sourdough sarnie with pulled ham, cheese sauce and a sunny side up fried egg for £9.50. It was huge! The bread was crispy, the cheese tasty and the ham portion was very generous.

Our eyes had, inevitably, glanced down to the Happy Endings part of the menu, so we thought we had better try the desserts. I had the Burnt Basque Cheesecake at £7. This rustic creation is a baked cheesecake served with sour cherry compote, and it was so creamy. In contrast, the Chocolate Fudge Cake my partner had at £7 was a much sweeter option, with its three layers of chocolate sponge and rich sauce.

Beatrice told me that she is just as happy to welcome you in for a coffee. The outside area has been opened out, making it more relaxing and the perfect place to sit watching the sea. There's a cabinet of sweet treats if you did want something with your coffee, like a Bakewell Blondie or Caramel Slice at £3.50 each or a Naughty Nata at £1.75.

There is also a Nibbles section on the menu, with olives for £4.49, stuffed mushrooms at £7.50, arancini at £7 and chicken wings for £7 – perfect to accompany a glass of wine!

Inside, there is a bar area as well as comfortable tables for relaxed dining, plus plenty of space for prams, so families feel welcome. We found it warm, inviting and relaxing.

Perch on the Parade is open seven days a week, serving brunch, lunch and dinner. Try these dishes while you can as a menu change is planned for the autumn.

