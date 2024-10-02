I tried Worthing’s new Cocktails & Canvases with Lucy monthly art session – and learned anyone can paint
But I really want to be able to paint, so the new Cocktails & Canvases with Lucy that launched at The Brooksteed in Worthing on Sunday, September 22, seemed a good place to start.
Lucy Tyler is an intuitive, abstract and psychedelic artist based in Sussex and I'd already seen the Green Man painting she had created to inspire us for this first session.
I honestly wasn't sure how I would get on but she was very friendly, very relaxed and very positive. Lucy guided the 10 artists through as they recreated their own version of the painting she created as a starting point.
Everything was provided, including a palette of acrylic paints in shades of blue and green, with yellow, white and black for mixing. It was a lovely way to spend a creative Sunday afternoon, three hours of relaxed painting for £25 with a range of cocktails on offer, alongside the usual bar menu.
Lucy put up paintings for people to copy but also recreated another from scratch on the day to help guide us through. It was very laid back and we were left to make our own mark, with every opportunity to get help if we needed it.
I liked the relaxed approach. We started by using the yellow to paint the outlines of the leaf shapes that would make up the Green Man. Next we filled in the blocks of colour, starting with the light green.
Lucy encouraged us to mix up our own greens using the paints provided and, inevitably, I got in a bit of a mess but it all worked out fine. I painted by instinct, not thinking about it too much, trying to get a blend of greens.
I tried getting in different leaves, including oak, ash and holly. The picture really started to build into a full head. As the canvas became covered, the challenge of the eyes approached. I feel I was lucky, what I painted first time seemed pretty good. Hooray!
Then I saw someone else put a dot of white and it changed everything. So I did the same and wow, it really brought out the eyes. I felt like they would follow me around the room! I have to say I got a lot of compliments about those eyes, which made me very proud.
The final part of the painting was the outlines and details. I tried to cover every part of the canvas, even the sides, which I think worked really well.
I learned how different brushes can give a different effect, how mixing paints can make different colours, and how to not be too hung about about what's right and what's wrong.
At the end, I said to Lucy, I wish I could move the Green Man over a bit to be more central on the paper and she explained to me ways to adapt the painting to create that effect. So much to learn!
When we all shared our paintings, it was amazing how different they all looked, one even seemed to have been done with a totally different range of colours but I swear we all had the same palette to start with, so that was very clever.
Now I feel more confident, I know I don't need to copy Lucy's painting exactly next time. She has designed a beautiful autumnal scene with a nod to Hallowe'en and I can't wait to give it a go.
Cocktails & Canvases with Lucy will be at The Brooksteed, in South Farm Road, Worthing, on Sunday, October 27. Pop into the pub or call 07394 622572 to book.
