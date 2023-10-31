Iconic East Sussex pub sold: White Hart Hotel in Lewes will cease trading in November
The iconic White Hart Hotel, which is a 16th century coaching inn, sits in the High Street and is well known for its ‘old world’ character.
Boutique Hotelier reported in June that Heartwood Collection had exchanged on The White Hart while The Caterer said one of Heartwood Collection’s next openings would be the White Hart in summer 2024.
Jonathan Cleaver, posting in the Lewes Present Facebook group, said on Thursday, October 26: “I can confirm the white hart has now been sold and the last trading day will be 5th November.”
He said the hotel is set to sell everything in the property and said that the open days for sales will be from Monday to Sunday, November 6-12 (10am to 5pm).
He continued: “If you would like to pop in this week or next week for your last pint, or coffee, the local support will be much appreciated. The White Hart family would like to say thank you for all the support over the last 30 years. Times have been hard with hotels and they would also like to thank Rotary, South Saxons, De Montford Lewes speakers and all the bonfire societies, especially Borough Bonfire Society, for the yearly support.”
He added: “We wish the new owners the best of luck for 2024.”
The Sussex Express has contacted both Heartwood Collection and the current owners of the White Hart for comment. This article will be updated when more information comes in.